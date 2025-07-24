Gas prices fall 5 cents per gallon in Kahului, according to weekly AAA Hawaiʻi Gas Watch

Average regular unleaded gas prices in Kahului dropped 5 cents per gallon compared with a week ago, according to the latest AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. File photo

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kahului declined 5 cents from a week ago, now at $4.46, continuing to hold steady with low prices form last year, according to the weekly AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The Kahului gas price is 27 cents lower than a year ago.

The statewide average for regular unleaded is currently $4.46, which is 2 cents less than last week and 22 cents lower than a year ago. The average national price is $3.16, which is no change from last week and 35 cents lower than this time last year.

“While gas prices in most Hawaiian cities have seen a slight drop, they remain relatively steady throughout the state,” said Liane Sumida, general manager of AAA Hawaii. AAA members can take advantage of discounted gas prices at participating Shell gas stations by joining the Shell Fuel Rewards® program.

Average gas prices across islands:

Honolulu: $4.38 (down 1 cent from last week, down 15 cents from last year)

$4.38 (down 1 cent from last week, down 15 cents from last year) Hilo: $4.66 (up 2 cents change from last week, down 22 cents from last year)

$4.66 (up 2 cents change from last week, down 22 cents from last year) Lihue: $5.02 (down 1 cent from last week, down 23 cents from last year)

$5.02 (down 1 cent from last week, down 23 cents from last year)