Hawaiʻi ranks as 7th most dangerous US state for motorcycle riders

Hawaiʻi ranks as the 7th most dangerous state for motorcycle riders, according to a recent study. File photo

A research team from Big Auto Accident Attorneys analyzed 2023 motorcycle safety data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and found that Hawaiʻi ranks as the 7th most dangerous state in the country for motorcycle riders.

“Hawaiʻi’s No. 7 ranking is particularly surprising given the state’s small size and island geography,” said Nic Edgson, chief executive officer and managing attorney at Big Auto Accident Attorneys. “However, the combination of tourist riders unfamiliar with local road conditions, rental motorcycles that may not be properly maintained, narrow coastal roads with limited escape routes, and the mix of local traffic with inexperienced visitors creates a dangerous environment.”

Key study findings:

Hawaiʻi shows a motorcycle fatality rate of 106.93 deaths per 100,000 registered motorcycles, making it the most dangerous state in the Pacific region.

The Aloha State’s rate is over 16 times higher than the safest state, Montana (6.61).

Hawaiʻi stands as the only Pacific state in the top 15 most dangerous rankings.

The study also looked at motorcycle registration data from the Federal Highway Administration.

According to the National Safety Council’s Injury Facts, although motorcycles make up only 3% of all registered vehicles and 0.6% of all vehicle miles traveled in the United States, motorcyclists accounted for 15.5% of all traffic fatalities and 3.4% of all injuries in 2023.

Edgson added: “Hawaiʻi’s unique legal environment adds complexity to motorcycle accident cases that doesn’t exist in Mainland states. Issues involving rental motorcycle companies, tourist insurance coverage, medical evacuation costs, and the challenges of pursuing legal action across ocean distances create significant barriers for accident victims. The state’s no-fault insurance laws and limited legal resources can make it difficult for injured riders to receive adequate compensation. Additionally, the high cost of living in Hawaiʻi means that medical expenses and lost wages have a more severe impact on accident victims than in other states. Motorcycle accident cases in Hawaiʻi require attorneys who understand both the unique riding conditions and the complex legal landscape of island jurisdiction.”