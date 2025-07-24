Midway Atoll receives translocated Laysan finches from Manawai after 80 years since rats erradicated them from Midway Atoll in the mid-1940s

Laysan finch (ʻekepuʻu) expressing their fearless curiosity on what may be inside buckets on Manawai, prior to the trapping efforts. PC: Dan Rapp/USFWS















After 80 years, Kuaihelani (Midway Atoll) is once again home to the endangered ʻekupuʻu (Laysan finch). On July 21 and 22, a team of US Fish and Wildlife Service staff and partners released 100 birds at Kuaihelani on Eastern Island, making this the first time in eight decades that ʻekupuʻu graces the fields and skies of Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge and Battle of Midway Memorial.

A healthy population once thrived at Kuaihelani until the mid-1940s, before they were extirpated due to predation by rats that were accidentally introduced in 1944.

The Laysan finch translocation is part of a continuing plan to re-establish and expand native bird populations endemic to Papahānaumokuākea, in preparation for potential catastrophic events. For instance, a single severe storm, invasive species introduction or fire could wipe out any of the species only found on the island.

“Increasing the population size and range of these endemic species is critical to the survival and recovery of those species”, said Jared Underwood, Superintendent for the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. “We feel honored and grateful that this particular translocation was brought to fruition thanks to the expertise and dedicated support from 10 different partners from non-governmental organizations, Hawaiʻi academia, State of Hawaiʻi and Federal sectors.”

The team of biologists selected 100 finches from the neighboring atoll of Manawai (Pearl and Hermes Atoll) for over four days. When captured, the finches were banded with a unique set of color bands before being housed on island under the care of expert aviculturists. The finches hitched a ride to Kuaihelani for a long one-day journey aboard the M/V Imua, which was already navigating within the Monument on a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expedition.

This translocation effort and success is a collaborative partnership between NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service, Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge/Battle of Midway National Memorial, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Inventory and Monitoring Program, USFWS Pacific Island Coastal Program, USFWS Ecological Services, Pacific Rim Conservation, U.S. Geological Survey Pacific Island Climate Adaptation Science Center, Pacific Bird Conservation, Friends of Hawaiian Islands Refuge, Hawaiʻi Audubon Society, Papahānaumokuākea Cultural Working Group, American Bird Conservancy, and the University of Hawaiʻi Vertebrate Introductions and Novel Ecosystem project.

A team of biologists will monitor the released finches to document how they adapt to their new home. Twenty of the 100 finches have radio transmitters that will be removed later in the year, so biologists can more easily track the finches’ movements. The other 80 finches are being visually monitored by means of reading their unique color band combination. Kuaihelani provides ideal habitat for ʻekupuʻu with abundant native, nutritious plant seeds and fruits.

Although ʻekupuʻu were once found in the main Hawaiian Islands centuries ago, threats such as avian malaria and introduced predators make it impossible to return them to their ancestral home at this time. Translocations within the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands (Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument) not only reduce the risk of extinctions but also provide source populations for species to be returned to the main Hawaiian Islands when the time is right.