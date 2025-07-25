Maui News

Raising Cane’s ‘Stuff Da Bus’ school supply drive set for Saturday to help keiki in need

July 25, 2025, 11:23 AM HST
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Maui United Way are partnering for a “Stuff Da Bus” school supplies drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kahului restaurant. PC: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is teaming up with Maui United Way in a “Stuff Da Bus” back-to-school supply drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its Kahului location, 176 Ho’okele St. The event will benefit keiki in need. KISS FM 99.9 DJ Ed Kanoi is set to be there as well.

“Maui’s keiki shouldn’t have to worry about not having school supplies, and we’re making it super easy for the community to help make that a reality,” said Ali Urbick, marketing leader. “Along with our partners at Maui United Way, we’re asking the community to contribute by dining at Kahului Raising Cane’s on Saturday July 26 and Raising Cane’s will donate 15% of the day’s food sales to purchase school supplies for the Keiki In Need program.”

The goal of Stuff Da Bus event is to gather enough school supplies and donations from food sales to stuff a bus from Ground Transport to help 100 Maui keiki get ready for school and fully equipped with the supplies they need to start the school year confidently.

The top 20 needed school supplies include: backpacks; calculators; crayons; colored markers; colored pencils; ear buds; erasers; folders; glue; glue sticks; pencils; pencil kits; pens; rulers; scissors; sharpies; wide and college-ruled folder paper; three-ring binders; composition books; and notebooks.

