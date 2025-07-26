Aloha Kia partners on four islands to distribute books, school supplies

Employees at six Aloha Kia dealership locations will partner with local libraries and organizations across four islands to distribute books and school supplies during reading events July 24 – Aug. 2 in support of education and literacy.

On Maui, employees from Aloha Kia Maui will be on hand for an event from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 31 at Nāpili Park, located at 50 Maiha Street in West Maui. The Hawaiʻi State Public Library System’s Maui Holoholo Bookmobile is partnering to give away books and school supplies at the event.

Aloha Kia Maui. Maui Now photo.

“We are thrilled to support our keiki and their educational journey through these literacy events,” said Russell Wong, regional vice president, Ken Garff Automotive Group. “By partnering with local libraries, we aim to foster a love for learning and provide essential resources to help students succeed. We know education is the foundation of our community, and we’re proud to play a role in empowering Hawaiʻi’s future leaders.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Employees at the Aloha Kia dealerships will distribute books, school supplies and educational resources while celebrating literacy through fun, collaborative events.

These donations are part of the dealership group’s “We’re ‘Hear’ for You” program, an employee-run, philanthropic initiative where employees engage in meaningful, hands-on service to help the local communities and causes they care about most.

Holoholo Bookmobile. Courtesy photo.

Other events across the state include the following:

Hilo Public Library : (300 Wai ā nuenue Avenue, Hilo) Thursday, July 24, 10:30 a.m. Employees from Aloha Kia Hilo will join the library’s Tutu & Me Storytime and give away free books and school supplies.

: (300 Wai nuenue Avenue, Hilo) Kailua-Kona Public Library : (75‑138 Hualalai Road, Kailua‑Kona) Saturday, July 26, 10 a.m. to noon. Employees from Aloha Kia Kona will distribute books and school supplies.

: (75‑138 Hualalai Road, Kailua‑Kona) Paiʻiolu Kaiʻaulu and Mauiokalani Housing : (85-295 Kauiokalani Pl, Wai‘anae) Monday, July 28, 5-7 p.m. Employees from Aloha Kia Leeward are joining Hawai’i Literacy’s Bookmobile efforts to distribute books and supplies.

: (85-295 Kauiokalani Pl, Wai‘anae) Monday, July 28, 5-7 p.m. Nāpili Park : (50 Maiha Street – intersection with Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Maui) Thursday, July 31, 10 a.m. to noon Employees from Aloha Kia Maui are giving away free books and school supplies at the Hawaii State Public Library System’s Maui Holoholo Bookmobile event.

: (50 Maiha Street – intersection with Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Maui) Kukui Garden: (1103 Liliha Street, Honolulu) Thursday, July 31, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Employees from Aloha Kia Airport are joining Hawai’i Literacy’s Bookmobile efforts to distribute books and supplies.

(1103 Liliha Street, Honolulu) Prince Kūhiō Park : (Lawai Road, Poʻipū) Saturday, Aug. 2, 2 p.m. The Little Miso Bookmobile will host their Storytime with Aloha Kia Kauaʻi employees where keiki will receive free books and literacy-readiness tools.

: (Lawai Road, Poʻipū)