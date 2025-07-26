Case introduces proposal to expand indigenous-based tourism

File PC: Office of Congressman Ed Case via YouTube

US Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawai‘i-First District) has introduced proposed legislation in the US House to authorize federal grants to Indian Tribes, Tribal organizations, Native Alaskans and Native Hawaiian organizations for fostering indigenous history and culture-based travel and tourism

“This measure is especially important for my home state of Hawai‘i, where the link between tourism and our indigenous peoples, Native Hawaiians, is essential,” said Case. “Native Hawaiian history and culture is at the heart of our islands’ uniqueness. It is one of the major draws for our visitors, and activities based on our indigenous history and culture should be developed by Native Hawaiians wherever and however possible.”

Case said his measure is the House companion to S. 612, introduced by Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Chair of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, and Brian Schatz, Vice Chairman of the Committee. The bill makes corrections to the NATIVE Act to authorize grants to Indian Tribes, Tribal organizations, Native Alaskans and Native Hawaiian organizations for recreational travel and tourism activities.

Case said that Congress enacted the NATIVE Act in 2016 to provide grants, loans and technical assistance to Indian Tribes, Tribal organizations, Native Alaskans and Native Hawaiian organizations to assist in developing tourism in indigenous peoples communities and enhancing opportunities for visitors to learn about indigenous peoples’ history, cultures, traditional foods, languages and arts.

He said unfortunately, the act did not clearly authorize the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) or the Office of Native Hawaiian Relations (ONHR) to issue the grants, which led to implementation challenges.

“Our bill corrects this oversight by clearly authorizing the BIA and ONHR, along with several other federal agencies, to issue these grants and authorize appropriations for the program,” said Case. “The bill will enable improved access to federal resources, helping these communities build sustainable tourism infrastructure and expand cultural tourism. In turn, it will foster a broader appreciation of indigenous peoples and create jobs and boost economic development in rural and underserved areas.”

Case continued: “The past generations have witnessed a great renaissance of the Hawaiian language and culture, and in turn over the ensuing years Native Hawaiian practitioners and culture have become an increasingly visible and central part of our visitor industry. We in Hawai‘i are committed to fostering this sector of our economy in a way that encourages long-term cultural preservation efforts.

“Through improving the implementation of the NATIVE Act, which has helped both Native Hawaiian Organizations and local Native Hawaiian businesses, our federal government will do a better job preserving and promoting Native Hawaiian culture,” said Case.

“We can help connect tourists with the rich indigenous heritage of Hawai‘i though community-based visitor experiences that protect cultural sites, promote education and create jobs,” he said.