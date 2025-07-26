Hawaiian Music Series welcomes Marvin Tevaga for July concert

People attend a free Hawaiian Music Series concert at the Sheraton Maui Resort in Kāʻanapali. (PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation)

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation has announced that its upcoming Hawaiian Music Series concert will feature a performance by Marvin Tevaga.

The free, family-friendly event will take place on Thursday, July 31, 2025, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the Ocean Lawn at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali.

Free parking will be available at the self-parking lot. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, mats or low-back beach chairs to enjoy an evening of live Hawaiian music in a relaxed, family-friendly outdoor setting.



Born and raised on Maui, Tevaga’s passion for music began when he picked up a ʻukulele for the first time at 8 years old. He grew up loving and listening to a variety of music genres brought by the different cultures of our island, including pop, rock and country. He infuses his songs with both his love for these genres as well as his love for his island’s music, creating his own unique music style. His music is available on all major streaming platforms.

“As we continue the important work of rebuilding Lahaina’s historic sites, we remain deeply committed to our community — supporting local musicians and celebrating the beauty of Hawaiian mele is one of the ways we love to do that,” said Theo Morrison, LRF executive director.

This music series is made possible through the support of the Maui County Office of Economic Development, with the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa generously providing the venue for the 2025 series.

For more information, visit www.LahainaRestoration.org.