Maui Surf Forecast for July 27, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 04:11 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 10:46 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 03:37 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:35 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:35 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

South facing shores will remain small through the weekend with mainly medium period background energy. A storm force low east of New Zealand has produced seas up to 40 feet per JSON satellite observations, likely impacting the islands during the second half of next week. Confidence has increased that this low will generate a moderate to large long period south swell that may approach or exceed the High Surf Advisory threshold as it peaks.

East facing shores will gradually decline this weekend as trade winds weaken locally and upstream of the state. East shores should then increase next week as trade wind speeds increase. Flat to tiny surf expected along north facing shores through the week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.