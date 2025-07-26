MPD warns of text message scams involving claims of unauthorized charges

The Maui Police Department is warning the public about a growing scam involving text messages that make false claims about unauthorized charges on personal accounts. The bogus messages often include a phone number to call to “resolve” the issue.

After reaching the number, callers are told they’re targets of identity theft and must take immediate action to prevent further financial loss. The scammer, posing as a legitimate representative, may insist that the matter is sensitive and should not be reported to local law enforcement, claiming it can be handled internally.

Scammers instruct the victim to withdraw large amounts of money and convert it to cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, via a digital coin kiosk.

What to know:

No legitimate financial institution or government agency will ever ask you to withdraw money and deposit it into a cryptocurrency account.

You should never be told to keep law enforcement out of any financial matter involving potential fraud or identity theft.

If you receive a suspicious message or call, do not engage. Instead, contact your bank or credit card company directly using verified contact information.

Stay informed. Stay cautious. Stop the scam before it starts.

The Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number is 808-244-6400.