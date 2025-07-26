New MPD helicopter, ‘Hekili,’ blessed, ready as an emergency response asset

The Maui Police Department’s new multi-mission helicopter, “Hekili,” meaning “thunder,” was blessed Thursday. Chief John Pelletier called it “the most competent, capable, complete air unit in the state of Hawaii.” PC: Makana Creative

The Maui Police Department celebrated the arrival of its new multi-mission helicopter, Hekili — meaning “thunder” in Hawaiian, during a blessing ceremony Thursday at the Central Maui Regional Sports Complex.

Chief John Pelletier said the August 2023 wildfires showed that the Police Department could no longer rely solely on the Maui Fire Department’s Air 1, which is often committed to fire suppression and not always available for police use.

MFD’s After Action Report also cited the critical need for additional air assets, noting that a dual-aircraft response could double initial firefighting capacity from 250 to 500 gallons.

“August 8th occurred, in the aftermath and the multiple after-actions, it was very clear that we in Maui County had to expand and enhance our air unit capabilities,” Pelletier said. “We at MPD went back to the drawing board to build on this concept — and today, we have the most competent, capable, complete air unit in the state of Hawai‘i for first responders.”

According to the Police Department, the helicopter is not owned by the department or Maui County. Instead, $1.3 million was paid upfront for one-time start up expenses that include configuration of aircraft to department specifications, mission equipment and flight training time. It costs the county $2 million annually to maintain, manage and operate Hekili.

The helicopter is not only tailored for law enforcement use. It’s also designed as a shared public safety asset with the Maui Fire Department. Key capabilities include:

Twin engines – Enhanced power and safety redundancy; can continue flight on one engine if necessary.

Rescue hoist and human external cargo certified – Enables faster, safer rescues and reduces exposure during critical missions.

Seating for up to 10 personnel – Supports rapid transport of specialized teams to remote areas.

Firefighting ready – Equipped with a 250-gallon water bucket for initial attack and wildfire support.

Trakka system suite – Features a high-intensity searchlight, infrared-capable camera, and a mission mapping system with real-time video integration.

Night operations capable – Night vision goggle-equipped with Garmin 500H and synthetic vision to enhance safety and situational awareness after dark.

The blessing event brought together police personnel, county officials and community partners to mark the arrival of this long-awaited asset, which significantly enhances the MPD’s emergency response capabilities, according to a MPD announcement. The helicopter’s name “Hekili” reflects the Police Department’s strength, resolve and commitment to public safety across Maui County.











Don Shearer, founder and president of Windward Aviation, said his company acquired the helicopter in October, rebuilt it and will maintain it. The project to retrofit the aircraft took 4,000 man hours, he said.

Individuals responsible for maintaining and operating the aircraft are the company’s most senior and experienced personnel, with maintenance staff possessing eight to 10 years of industry experience, he said.

The helicopter is certified as a “transport” aircraft, Shearer said. It has robust safety features, including redundant systems such as two engines, two hydraulic systems, two independent fuel systems and two electrical systems. The aircraft can fly even if one engine fails, he said.

Sandy Parker, assistant chief of operations for the Maui Fire Department, emphasized the collaboration between the Maui police and fire departments. “Our relationship . . . is as strong as it’s ever been,” he said.

Parker emphasized that the new helicopter, while fulfilling MPD’s operational goals, also “doubles Maui County’s capabilities” in terms of firefighting and rescues.

Lt. Christopher Gantala of the MPD Special Response Team described the helicopter’s advanced features, particularly its night-vision capability, allowing for day and night operations, which will be crucial for responding to remote areas like Hāna or Kaupō without waiting for daylight.

A key component of the new helicopter is its state-of-the-art Trakka camera system. This system provides high-definition, real-time video and thermal and infrared imaging, enabling observation of vast areas with incredible detail, day or night, and in clear or smoky conditions. Gantala explained that this technology allows police to see individuals from more than a kilometer away, monitor suspects safely from above, and locate individuals hiding or lost in difficult terrain. The camera also features a mapping system that overlaps with the video stream, greatly improving search-and-rescue operations, coordination, and officer safety.

For firefighting, the Trakka camera’s thermal and infrared imaging can detect a coal-sized heat source from thousands of feet away and monitor fire behavior across large areas, providing crucial information to incident commanders. This information can be instantly shared with ground crews, improving communication, safety, and operational effectiveness. Additionally, the helicopter is equipped with a hoist system, similar to that on Air One, ensuring uninterrupted service for rescue missions and allowing for quick insertion of officers into rural areas.

Gantala said the county’s investment in “Hekili” is an investment in “faster, smarter, cheaper” solutions that will pay “big dividends in saving lives and preserving property.”

Pelletier expressed appreciation for Shearer’s “leadership and vision,” He also thanked the Maui County Council for “fast-tracking” the project and credited Deputy Chief Wade Maeda with the initial “brainchild” of suggesting an MPD air unit 2 1/2 years ago.

Pelletier said the aircraft will be used to “save lives, to fight fires, to capture violent criminals, to find and locate missing persons, [and] to respond to dynamic, rapidly evolving incidents and situations such as hostage rescues and barricades.”

“We are safer and more prepared than ever before,” he said.

The Maui Police Department’s new helicopter flies over a Maui coastline. PC: MPD

“With Hekili, we’re no longer limited to call-when-needed support,” Pelletier said. “This airship gives us the flexibility, speed and safety to serve our community better — whenever and wherever we’re needed.”

The blessing ceremony was conducted by Timmy Bailey, Wildland Fire and Aviation manager at Haleakalā National Park.