Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 28, 2025

July 27, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 04:35 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 11:12 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 04:22 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 10:09 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 04:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




South facing shores will remain small the next few days with mainly background energy. A moderate long-period south swell should be filling in as early as Tuesday. This initial south swell should peak on Wednesday near or slightly above the summer average. A larger south swell should gradually fill in Wednesday into Thursday and peak late Thursday into Friday above High Surf Advisory thresholds. This swell will fade over the weekend into the following week. 


East facing shores will remain small through Monday before slowly rising Tuesday through the rest of the week as trade winds increase. Southeast swell from Tropical Depression One-C will also be possible around the middle of the week. Flat summer time surf will continue along north facing shores this week. An out of season small long- period northwest swell will be possible late next weekend from Typhoon Krosa currently located in the western Pacific. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
