Maui’s only indoor food truck dining lot experience debuts at Lahaina Cannery

Lahaina Cannery will host a grand opening celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday for The Dining Lot — billed as Maui’s first indoor food truck dining experience. The event will feature live music, cultural activities, giveaways and food specials.

Located inside the Lahaina Cannery shopping center, The Dining Lot is a fully air-conditioned, casual dining space featuring a handpicked lineup of local food vendors. Opening-day highlights include a 4 p.m. blessing ceremony, a 5 p.m. performance by Napua Silva and Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka o Uka and a 6 p.m. concert by reggae band Nuff Sedd.

Cultural crafts will be offered throughout the event, starting at 4 p.m. with lei ku‘i making, followed by lei poʻo crafting at 5 p.m. and flower hair clips at 6 p.m. Local artisan vendors will be on site with handmade goods.

Food truck specials include:

Gourmandise : Buy-one-get-one dessert crepes



: Buy-one-get-one dessert crepes Ganotisi’s Pacific Rim Cuisine : Free reusable insulated bag for the first 50 customers spending $25 or more; Taste & Tag Challenge for gift cards



: Free reusable insulated bag for the first 50 customers spending $25 or more; Taste & Tag Challenge for gift cards Sergio’s Cantina : Three carnitas tacos for $12



: Three carnitas tacos for $12 Lahaina Thai Ono : Free veggie roll with any entrée



: Free veggie roll with any entrée Lahaina Sushi Ko: Free simple maki roll with the purchase of two special rolls

Participating retailers are also offering giveaways and discounts during the weekend event. Highlights include:

Free 5×7 prints for keiki and 30% off art for kamaʻāina at Lahaina Printsellers



Serendipity: 25% off a second sale item



Maui Toy Works: Free Uno card game with $30 purchase



KaiAloha Supply: Raffle for two bestselling bags



Crazy Shirts: $50 gift card giveaway entry



Jersey Mike’s: Free chips and drink with sub purchase using code “CANNERY” after 4 p.m.



HIC: 20% off regular-priced merchandise with same-day food truck receipt (excludes surfboards, bodyboards, Yeti)

Lahaina Cannery continues to offer free cultural programming weekly, including Zumba at 9 a.m. Mondays, cultural crafts at 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, hula lessons at 2:30 p.m. Thursdays and Sunday hula shows at 1 p.m. The Lahaina Arts Society also hosts an outdoor art fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit lahainacannery.com.