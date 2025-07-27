Maui News

Portion of Makawao Avenue to close during daylight hours Wednesday and Thursday

July 27, 2025, 5:00 PM HST
Road closure. File photo: Wendy Osher

Due to payment preservation work, one lane of Makawao Avenue — between Baldwin Avenue and the raised crosswalk before St. Joseph’s Church — will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 30-31, according to the Maui County Department of Public Works Highways Division. Keʻe Road will serve as a detour.

The mauka lane of the roughly 1/4-mile section of Makawao Avenue will be closed Wednesday, and the makai lane will be closed Thursday.

Makawao motorists are asked to plan for delays, follow traffic control personnel and adhere to posted roadwork signs. Area residents have been notified of the work.

For general information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.

Comments

