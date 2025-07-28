Governor steps into national leadership roles, expanding Hawai‘i’s voice on key issues

Gov. Josh Green, M.D. (PC: Office of the Governor)

Gov. Josh Green has been elected to the Executive Committee of the National Governors Association (NGA) and named vice chair of the Western Governors’ Association (WGA).

He joins eight other governors on the NGA Executive Committee, chaired by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and vice-chaired by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. The committee helps shape policy discussions around economic opportunity, education and energy resilience — core themes of the new NGA Chair’s Initiative, Reigniting the American Dream.

Green will also contribute to policy development and host multistate discussions on health innovation, climate adaptation and workforce solutions through the WGA.

The WGA, a bipartisan group of 22 governors, advocates on issues critical to the Western region, including wildfire response, water management and regional economic resilience.

As vice chair, he is slated to become WGA chair in July 2026 — making him the fourth Hawai‘i governor to serve in the role, following former Govs. George Ariyoshi (1985), Benjamin Cayetano (2000) and David Ige (2019).

Green also announced that the 2026 WGA Winter Meeting will be held in Hawai‘i.

The announcements were made during the NGA Summer Meeting held in Colorado Springs.

“These national leadership roles allow me to advocate for the people of Hawai‘i on a broader stage,” Green said. “Whether it’s securing support for climate resilience, elevating access to healthcare or strengthening our economy, I’m committed to working across the aisle with my fellow governors to deliver real results.”

For more information on the National Governors Association and the Western Governors’ Association, visit www.nga.org and www.westgov.org.