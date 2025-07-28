Keiki Hula Festival returns to Lahaina Cannery on Aug. 2

File (2016): Annual Keiki Hula Festival. Courtesy photo

Lahaina Cannery will host its Annual Keiki Hula Festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event will feature performances from local keiki hālau, live music by Kaniala Masoe and hands-on cultural activities for all ages.

The day begins with a welcome and hula lesson by Kanuihele, followed by performances from three keiki hula groups:

11:40 a.m. – ‘Aumakua Maui

– ‘Aumakua Maui 12:30 p.m. – Hālau Na Lei ‘A‘ala O Ku‘u Aloha

– Hālau Na Lei ‘A‘ala O Ku‘u Aloha 1:20 p.m. – Hālau O Ke Ola Aliiokekai

– Hālau O Ke Ola Aliiokekai 2:10 p.m. – Live music by Kaniala Masoe

Throughout the event, guests can enjoy cultural crafts like lei making and coconut weaving, while keiki can participate in free hands-on activities to create and take home as souvenirs.

In addition to the cultural workshop, local residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy delicious treats and shop local. Food options include 808 Dots, Spicy Titahz and Subiono’s Bakery. Local vendors are Jewelry by the Ocean, Bevvy Love, Kekai and Me, Happy Galo Creates, Shaka Apparel Maui, Goddess Glow Skincare and Skye Hi Kids. Soft Ink Airbrush will be on-site offering airbrush tattoos.

Learn more at www.lahainacannery.com or follow @LahainaCannery on Instagram and Facebook.