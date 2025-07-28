Lahaina wildfire debris transfer trucks using alternate route due to traffic light outage today

Wildfire debris transport (6.16.25) PC: FEMA

Due to a traffic light outage on Maui Veterans Highway early this morning, Lahaina wildfire debris transfer trucks are utilizing an alternate route until 6 p.m. today, Monday, July 28, 2025.

The alternate route is Kūihelani Highway-Puʻunēnē Avenue-Hansen Road-Pūlehu Road. Area motorists are asked to use caution and expect potential traffic delays.

The wildfire debris transfer from the Temporary Debris Storage (TDS) site in Olowalu to the Permanent Disposal Site (PDS) adjacent to the Central Maui Landfill in Puʻunēnē is a joint agency mission that includes the County of Maui and the US Army Corps of Engineers.

More information, including Frequently Asked Questions, a map of the hauling route and the TDS-PDS Transfer & Closure Plan, is available above or at www.MauiRecovers.org/debristransfer. The USACE Debris Hotline is 877-214-9117.