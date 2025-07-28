Maui Surf Forecast for July 29, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 04:56 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 11:38 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 05:12 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:41 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:11 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The first in a series of long-period swells will arrive late Tuesday afternoon or evening and will push south shore surf to summertime average on Wednesday. Long-period forerunners of a much larger swell will overlap the first swell on Wednesday, and the new swell will peak at 4 to 5 feet on Thursday, producing surf in excess of the High Surf Advisory threshold through Friday. The swell will gradually decline over the weekend and will be followed by another sizable south swell early next week. Smaller short-period southeast to south swells from nearby tropical systems may also move through the area Wednesday into Friday.

East shore surf will trend up over the next few days as trade winds strengthen. Surf along east facing shores will rise to seasonal average late Wednesday or Thursday and hold into the weekend, followed by a likely decline early next week.

Flat summer conditions along north facing shores may be interrupted this weekend by a small long-period northwest swell from Typhoon Krosa, currently in the western Pacific.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.