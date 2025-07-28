Queen Kaʻahumanu Center welcomes 2 new local-owned businesses

Photos courtesy of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center has introduced two new locally owned businesses to its shopping center, The Beauty Backbar Academy and Hustle Gear Maui.

The Beauty Backbar Academy is the latest step in a growing journey for founder Chaminade Ornellas. After launching her own line of professional beauty products and becoming Hawai‘i’s exclusive Certified Elleebana Educator and Distributor, Ornellas was inspired to teach. Her time as a guest instructor at the Paul Mitchell School of Honolulu, along with guidance from her mentors, helped shape her vision for a space where students could receive advanced certifications and real-world experience.

The Beauty Backbar Academy offers a range of courses for esthetic services, such as lash lifts, lash extensions, waxing, dermaplaning and Japanese head spa techniques.

Hustle Gear Maui is a locally owned and family-operated clothing brand that brings bold, culturally rooted designs to life. Specializing in “Money Hustle Streetwear” and “Gamefowl Rooster Clothing,” the shop celebrates diverse takes on the local island lifestyle.

In addition to ready-made apparel, Hustle Gear Maui also carries Raised and Rooted Maui and Maui Lotus Jade Jewelry, and offers custom shirt printing for businesses, family trips, memorials and team events.

“We are proud to offer a platform where local businesses can thrive and where our community can access high-quality, locally driven products and services,” said Kauwela Shultz, general manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “We’re excited to welcome Beauty Backbar Academy and Hustle Gear Maui to our ʻohana, and we look forward to the ways they’ll serve and inspire our community.”

Both businesses opened in early July. They invite the community to stop in, explore their offerings and support local. For store updates, follow them on Instagram at @beautybackbaracademy and @hustlegearapparel.