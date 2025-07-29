Update/power restored: Outage knocks out power to 3,824 customers on Maui

Update: 1:25 p.m., July 29, 2025

Around 11 a.m. today, approximately 3,800 customers in parts of Waikapū and Wailuku experienced an outage when tree trimmers accidentally dropped a branch on the lines. After a full inspection to ensure power was safe to be restored, all customers were restored by 12 p.m.

Around this time, there also was a pocket outage in Wailuku that impacted some County facilities and businesses on High Street, Wells Street, and Main Street. This outage was a suspected underground cable fault and was restored around 12:19 p.m.

Certain County offices in Wailuku closed today due to power outage

County of Maui buildings in Wailuku closed by noon today due to the Wailuku power outage. Community members are advised to check the status of the County building before arriving.

The following Wailuku buildings closed today due to the outage:

Kalana Pakui building, 250 S. High St.

Kalana O Maui building, 200 S. High St.

David K. Trask Jr. building, 2145 Kaohu St.

One Main Plaza, 2200 Main St.

Old Wailuku Courthouse, 150 S. High St.

Old Kress Store, 2065 Main St.

Power is anticipated to be restored today, according to the Hawaiian Electric Co. website. County offices are expected to reopen tomorrow, July 30, 2025.

Update: (12:15 p.m., July 29, 2025)

The majority of customers impacted by a power outage in Central Maui earlier today have had their power restored according to the Hawaiian Electric Company – Maui Outage Map. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

Previous post:

There are an estimated 3,824 customers without power on Maui, with the majority of customers affected in Kahului, South Maui and Wailuku. According to the Hawaiian Electric Company outage map, power went out during the 11 a.m. hour. The estimated restoration time is not available at this time.

The state Department of Transportation reports that the outage in Wailuku and Waikapū may be impacting traffic signals. Motorists are advised to follow all signs and drive with caution in the area.