Cycle to the Sun expected to impact traffic at Haleakalā National Park on Saturday

In 2017, a Maui woman raised funds for a children’s charity during the annual “Cycle to the Sun” race up to Haleakalā’s summit. This year, the 2025 event supports Maui Pono Foundation. PC: Lisa Gallant

Drivers should expect delays near Haleakalā National Park on Saturday during the annual Cycle to the Sun race from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to National Park officials.

According to the event website, Cycle to the Sun starts in Pā’ia town and finishes at Haleakalā Crater.

Motorists are advised to watch for cyclists and anticipate slower traffic throughout the area during this time.

To learn more about the event or register, visit: cycletothesun.com.