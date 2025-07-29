Maui News

Cycle to the Sun expected to impact traffic at Haleakalā National Park on Saturday

July 29, 2025, 10:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

In 2017, a Maui woman raised funds for a children’s charity during the annual “Cycle to the Sun” race up to Haleakalā’s summit. This year, the 2025 event supports Maui Pono Foundation. PC: Lisa Gallant

Drivers should expect delays near Haleakalā National Park on Saturday during the annual Cycle to the Sun race from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to National Park officials.

According to the event website, Cycle to the Sun starts in Pā’ia town and finishes at Haleakalā Crater.

Motorists are advised to watch for cyclists and anticipate slower traffic throughout the area during this time.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To learn more about the event or register, visit: cycletothesun.com.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments