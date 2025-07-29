Maui News
Cycle to the Sun expected to impact traffic at Haleakalā National Park on Saturday
Drivers should expect delays near Haleakalā National Park on Saturday during the annual Cycle to the Sun race from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to National Park officials.
According to the event website, Cycle to the Sun starts in Pā’ia town and finishes at Haleakalā Crater.
Motorists are advised to watch for cyclists and anticipate slower traffic throughout the area during this time.
To learn more about the event or register, visit: cycletothesun.com.
