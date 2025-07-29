Via! by Sale Pepe now open at Whalers Village in Kāʻanapali

Via! by Sale Pepe at Whalers Village. Credit: Spencer Starnes



















Via! by Sale Pepe, a fresh new concept to Maui’s culinary scene has arrived at Whalers Village in Kāʻanapali. Husband-and-wife restaurateurs Michele and Qiana Di Bari bring a fast casual twist to the Italian flavors that made their Lahaina favorite, Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina, a beloved dining destination.

Designed for convenience without compromising on flavor, Via! features a streamlined menu of build-your-own pastas, New York-style and Roman-style pizzas by the slice, and crisp salads. All items are crafted with the same attention to detail and quality ingredients that define the Di Bari’s approach to Italian cooking.

“This concept has been in the works for a long time,” says co-owner Qiana Di Bari. “It’s inspired by Michele’s Italian roots and my New York upbringing. Simple food with great flavor, served with aloha and a little New York swagger.”

Guests can choose from house-made pastas like rigatoni, fusilli, or spaghetti, and pair them with signature sauces such as basil pesto, marinara, or parmesan cream. Gluten-free options are available. At the pizza counter, classic New York cheese and pepperoni slices share space with Roman-style white pies topped with mozzarella and spicy Calabrese.

For lighter fare, the menu also includes salads like Caesar and Caprese, as well as a curated antipasti plate featuring Italian salumi, provolone, Castelvetrano olives, and house-baked bread.

“When we dreamed up Via! by Sale Pepe, we said ‘Let’s make something fast, fun, but still molto buono, you know?,’” said co-owner Michele Di Bari. “We wanted it to be easy for everyone to enjoy, but with the same love and quality people know from us. We don’t mess around–our flour, equipment, even my espresso machine come straight from Italy. After the wildfires in Lahaina, it was so important to bring something joyful to the table. This is our way of saying, ciao, come eat, you’re family here!”

Via!’s sister restaurant, Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina, reopened in March, becoming the first restaurant lost in the 2023 Lahaina wildfires to rebuild and return to Lahaina town. Celebrated for its handmade dishes and dedication to high-quality ingredients, Sale Pepe blends traditional Italian cooking with personal influences from Milan, Brooklyn, and Maui – crafted with intention by Maui’s only certified pizzaiolo.

Via! by Sale Pepe is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. at Whalers Village, 2435 Kāʻanapali Pkwy Suite H-19, Lahaina. For more information, visit viabysalepepe.com or call 808-214-5086.