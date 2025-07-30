County postpones Holomua Kākou Lānaʻi events after tsunami warning

Mayor Richard Bissen. PC: County of Maui / Mia Aʻi photo

County of Maui Holomua Kākou events that were scheduled for Wednesday, July 30, and Thursday, July 31, 2025, on Lānaʻi have been postponed following a statewide tsunami watch, warning and advisory that have since been canceled.

“Unfortunately, we are postponing our Holomua Kākou visit to our Lānaʻi community so that our team is able to conduct countywide damage assessments following the July 29 tsunami watch and warning,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “We look forward to rescheduling our visit as soon as possible and mahalo you for your understanding.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued the tsunami warning Tuesday afternoon, after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake was reported off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia. The County Maui Emergency Management Agency went into full activation at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and issued evacuation orders for residents and visitors in Maui County tsunami evacuation zones until 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, after NWS downgraded the tsunami watch to an advisory. The advisory was canceled at 8:58 a.m. today.

Holomua Kākou is part of Mayor Bissen’s continuing effort to take County government to the rural communities that are part of Maui County.

Holomua Kākou events are planned for East Maui and Molokaʻi in August.