HSTA to hold Zoom training on immigration enforcement for educators at 5 p.m.

July 30, 2025, 2:33 PM HST
* Updated July 30, 2:34 PM
File photo (2025): HSTA Zoom montage.

The Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association is teaming up with US Rep. Jill Tokuda and the ACLU of Hawaiʻi to host a virtual “Know Your Rights for Educators: Immigration Enforcement” session today, July 30, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. HST.

The session will provide educators basic legal information regarding immigration enforcement efforts and individual rights. Topics will include how to protect students and how families can best prepare if they are separated from their children.

Featured speakers include HSTA President Osa Tui Jr., Rep. Tokuda, ACLU Hawaiʻi Senior Staff Attorney Emily Hills and ACLU Hawaiʻi Legislative Fellow Nathan Lee.

The session will conclude with a Q&A. Read more about the event here

Register for the webinar here. A recording will be available after the session on HSTA’s YouTube channel.

