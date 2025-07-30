Now in school cafeterias statewide, ʻulu animal crackers made with local breadfruit flour

Aunty Berta of Tanaka Farm holds an ʻulu, also known as breadfruit. (Credit: Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative)

In an effort to support Hawai‘i-grown agriculture and serve the next generation with local, healthy ingredients, Diamond Bakery has partnered with the Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative to launch a new ʻulu-based animal cracker designed especially for schools.

The lightly sweet crackers—made with Hawaiʻi-grown ʻulu (breadfruit) flour and local honey—are being distributed through educational institutions with support from FLIK808, a school food service provider for campuses across the state.

The project was originally inspired by a purchasing campaign to promote Hawai‘i-grown staples in local preschools. Diamond Bakery responded with animal crackers featuring canoe crop ingredients developed with preschoolers in mind, but delicious enough to be enjoyed by keiki and kūpuna alike.

“Diamond Bakery’s dedication to using local ingredients like ʻulu and honey reflects our commitment to supporting Hawai‘i’s farmers and nourishing our community,” said Diamond Bakery President Butch Galdeira. “We believe that by integrating these ingredients into our recipes, we can help preserve our cultural heritage while providing delicious, wholesome treats for all Hawai‘i families.”

Since 2016, the Hawai‘i ʻUlu Cooperative has grown from processing frozen ‘ulu quarters to offering a wide variety of minimally processed canoe crops and ʻulu-based value-added products, including ʻulu hummus, ‘ulu chocolate mousse and a new line of gluten-free ʻulu flours. In 2021, the co-op began producing ʻulu flour on a small scale and has since tripled its capacity to 15,000 pounds annually, with exponential growth expected in the coming years.

“We’ve been actively seeking forward-thinking food manufacturers to help integrate this sustainable, nutritious flour into everyday foods. Diamond Bakery was the perfect partner,” said Dana Shapiro, CEO of Hawai‘i ʻUlu Cooperative.

ʻUlu being processed for flour. (Credit: Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative)

Meanwhile, FLIK808 has been instrumental in bringing the ʻulu animal crackers to students statewide as they are the foodservice provider for a number of schools, including Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy, Hawai‘i Baptist Academy and beyond.

“Since 2023, there has been a focus on moving the needle in local purchasing, bringing back the ʻono for indigenous foods, and introducing and reintroducing grown here, not flown here items to Gen Alpha,” said Christa Collins, District Manager for FLIK808. “The ‘ulu blueberry animal crackers are a lightly sweet and crunchy way for us to familiarize the next generation with not only ‘ulu but also a Hawai’i household name, Diamond Bakery, while driving the ‘ono for indigenous foods in an innovative way.”

Diamond Bakery ʻUlu Animal Crackers. (Credit: Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative)

The ʻulu crackers are now available from Diamond Bakery for school accounts and from the Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative’s website www.Eatbreadfruit.com for direct purchasing. The next production run is scheduled for Aug. 5, and those in the industry or media are invited to attend a behind-the-scenes factory tour to witness the process firsthand.

For more information or to RSVP for the tour, please contact Jackie-Murai Pedersen at jpedersen@diamondbakery.com.