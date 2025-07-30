Tsunami Updates for Wednesday: Advisory continues for Hawaiʻi; 15 foot drop in water levels reported at Kahului Harbor last night

A 15 foot drop in water levels was observed at Kahului. This imagery was obtained by first responders who are authorized to be in the area. PC: 7.29.25 County of Maui

Tsunami Advisory continues for Hawaiʻi

(Update: 5:22 a.m., 4:24 a.m., 3:18 a.m., 2:10 a.m., 1:06 a.m., July 30, 2025)

A Tsunami Advisory remains in effect for Hawaiʻi. This comes following a large 8.8 earthquake off the east coast of Kamachatka Russia at 1:25 p.m. HST on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The state was downgraded from a warning to an advisory late last night at around 10:30 p.m.

Based on all available data, a major tsunami is not expected to strike the state of Hawaiʻi. A Tsunami Advisory means that the potential for strong currents or dangerous waves are expected to occur for those in or near the water. Those who have evacuated may now safely return home based on county assessments and directives. The Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) lifted evacuations at 11:05 p.m., allowing residents to return home in Maui County.

Shelters in Maui County have since closed.

Once the warning was downgraded to an advisory, County of Maui Department of Water Supply began reopening valves that were closed to prevent potential damage; and the Department of Environmental Management began restoring wastewater pump stations and facilities in Lahaina, Kihei and Central Maui.

Department of Parks and Recreation parks and facilities in shoreline areas will remain closed until staff can conduct condition assessments and confirm safety.

The Maui Bus fixed route services will start at least an hour later than normal operations on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 to allow additional time required to refuel vehicles and ensure roads are safe to travel.

There have been no major reports of damage in the Hawaiian Islands at this point. There was a 15-foot water drop reported at Kahului Harbor as water receded and exposed the pier on Tuesday evening. Kahului also had the highest amplitude wave values in Hawaiʻi of 5.7 feet, which is the height of the wave, relative to normal sea level. That was followed by Hilo at 4.9 feet, Haleiwa at 4 feet, Hanalei at 3 feet and Makapuʻu at 2.3 feet, There were also videos that surfaced of flooding in the vicinity of the Hilo Seaside Hotel on Hawai’i Island on Tuesday night.

There are seven canceled flights at Kahului Airport today, 15 cancellations on Oʻahu, 3 in Kona and 3 in Līhuʻe, according to the FlightAware.com website. Last night, all flights to and from Kahului Airport were canceled. Passengers are being re-screened prior to departures this morning.

Authorities say the advisory will end when the hazard has passed.