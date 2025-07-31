Maui News

Update/Contained: Brush fire prompts closure of Piʻiholo Road at Makawao Ave.

July 31, 2025, 1:47 PM HST
* Updated July 31, 3:45 PM
(Update: 3:43 p.m., July 31, 2025)

A brush fire along Piʻiholo Road was declared contained at 3:24 p.m. per Command.

Motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area if possible to allow emergency crews to operate.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Previous post:

Maui fire crews are responding to a fire on Piʻiholo Road at Makawao Avenue. The road is closed in the area while crews battle the blaze.

The fire was reported at around 1:16 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, 2025. As of 2 p.m., there were no evacuation orders in place, but emergency officials advise that if you need extra time, preparations should be made now to go.

Smoke may also pose a health risk. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and allow public safety crews to work.

There is currently a Red Flag Warning in effect for wind and low relative humidity, until 6 p.m. HST, Friday, and possibly into Saturday. The affected areas include leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands and interior sections of the Big Island.

