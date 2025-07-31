Red Flag Warning through Friday for gusty winds, low humidity

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 6 p.m. HST, Friday, and possibly into Saturday. The affected areas include leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands and interior sections of the Big Island.

Winds will be strongest over and downwind of terrain.

Winds are forecast out of the east at 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph on Oʻahu and

Kauaʻi, and gusts up to 50 mph on Maui County and Hawaiʻi Island.

Relative humidity will be lowering to 35 to 45% each afternoon.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts.

As a precaution, outdoor burning is not recommended.

Heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass. Cars should be parked on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and cleared.

High winds contribute to wildfire hazard. Activities that could throw off sparks should be delayed until the wind dies down.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.