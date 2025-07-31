Maui police call in bomb squad to assess ordnance found off Pūlehu Road

PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department called in the Hawaiʻi Inter-Island Bomb Squad to assess reports of possible military ordnance found off of Pūlehu Road, Wednesday afternoon. The device was found at around 1:50 p.m. on July 30, 2025, about a quarter mile mauka of the Central Maui Landfill.

The reporting party indicated that the item, identified as a “bomb shell,” appeared to be intact and had been accidentally picked up. Upon arrival, the HIBS – Maui unit conducted an initial assessment and observed that the ordnance lacked a fusing system or any initiators.

Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was contacted and requested X-ray imaging of the device. Based on the images taken, Army EOD believes the ordnance to be a 3.5-inch MK1&2 Armor Piercing Round, which appears to be filled with solid steel and does not contain any fuse components.

PC: Maui Police Department

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The ordnance was recovered for safekeeping and secured by the Maui Police Department until the Army EOD can coordinate its disposal on Maui at a later date.

As a precaution, Pūlehu Road was temporarily closed while the initial assessment and consultation with EOD were carried out. The road was reopened approximately one hour later, and no injuries were reported.

The Maui Police Department reminds the public to avoid handling any suspected ordnance and to contact authorities immediately upon discovery.