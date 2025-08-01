Maui News

50 mph wind gusts in forecast; Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. Saturday

August 1, 2025, 4:29 PM HST
Wind Advisory

Update: 3:27 p.m., Aug. 1 2025

A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.

The National Weather Service is forecasting northeast to east winds, blowing at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

This covers the Maui Central Valley North, Maui Central Valley South, Big Island North, and Kohala on Hawaiʻi Island.

The NWS advises that winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

The public should watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Also, authorities advise the public to be prepared for power outages.

