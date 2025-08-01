Live music series ‘Sunset Tunes’ set for night performances in Kīhei

Musicians Marja Lehua Apisaloma and Wailau Ryder will kick off the series on Aug. 1 at Kalama Beach Park in Kīhei. PC: County of Maui

Maui County’s Department of Parks and Recreation will host “Sunset Tunes,” a free, outdoor music series featuring live performances by local musicians, on five Fridays in August and September at Kalama Beach Park in Kīhei.

The family-friendly events will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 1, Aug. 22, Aug. 29, Sept. 5 and Sept. 12 at the bandstand located at the south end of the park. Musicians Marja Lehua Apisaloma and Wailau Ryder will kick off the series on Aug. 1. Check the Parks Department webpage periodically at www.mauicounty.gov/parks to find out who is performing.

The lawn and pavilion areas near the bandstand will be open for attendees to sit and enjoy the show. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, nonalcoholic beverages, low-back chairs and blankets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

No alcohol, smoking or drug use is permitted in the park.

For more information, call 808-270-7389 or visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

Event flier. PC: County of Maui