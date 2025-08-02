Customers in high wildfire risk areas urged to still prepare for possible power shutoffs

Central Maui aerial view with the West Maui Mountains to the lef. PC: Brian Perry

Hawaiian Electric continues to closely monitor weather conditions particularly for leeward portions of all Hawaiian islands and interior sections of Hawai‘i Island where a Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. If necessary to protect public safety, Hawaiian Electric may implement its Public Safety Power Shutoff program to proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk.

Outages that are not related to the company’s PSPS program could still occur due to high winds or other conditions. Any outages occurring as of this news release are not PSPS-related.

For more information and maps, call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS hotline at 1-844-483-8666 toll-free or go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS.

If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet or more away from all power lines. Warn others to stay away. For emergency assistance, call 911. For Hawaiian Electric, call the Trouble Line:

Oʻahu: 1-855-304-1212

Hawaiʻi Island: 1-855-304-9191

Maui County: 1-855-304-8181

How to stay informed

Hawaiian Electric will provide updates frequently through the news media and the following mobile-friendly resources:

To receive emergency outage alerts from Hawaiian Electric, sign up at hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS.