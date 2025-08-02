Hisako Film Lab premieres Summer 2025 Student Films

Hisako Film Lab premiere poster. Courtesy image

Five original short films created by Maui high school students this summer will be premiered during a red carpet event Aug. 9 at King Kekaulike High School’s Performing Arts Center.

The event is being organized by Hisako Film Lab, a nonprofit founded by Maui-born filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton and co-directed by Joy Cretton and Brad Kester.

Dedicated to uplifting youth voices through hands-on filmmaking education and mentorship, Hisako Film Lab gives students the tools and support to tell stories rooted in their own experiences and communities.

The free event begins with a pre-reception at 5:30 p.m. including red carpet photos and an on-site food truck, followed by screening of the five films beginning at 7 p.m. While attendance is free, reservations are required at www.hisakofilmlab.com.