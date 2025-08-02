Hisako Film Lab premieres Summer 2025 Student Films
Five original short films created by Maui high school students this summer will be premiered during a red carpet event Aug. 9 at King Kekaulike High School’s Performing Arts Center.
The event is being organized by Hisako Film Lab, a nonprofit founded by Maui-born filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton and co-directed by Joy Cretton and Brad Kester.
Dedicated to uplifting youth voices through hands-on filmmaking education and mentorship, Hisako Film Lab gives students the tools and support to tell stories rooted in their own experiences and communities.
The free event begins with a pre-reception at 5:30 p.m. including red carpet photos and an on-site food truck, followed by screening of the five films beginning at 7 p.m. While attendance is free, reservations are required at www.hisakofilmlab.com.