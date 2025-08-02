Hyatt Regency marks 45th anniversary with regenerative landscaping

The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa has begun a series of landscaping initiatives to deepen its commitment to mālama ʻāina (care for the land). The effort is led by dedicated landscape manager Jason “JD” Dennis. PC: Hyatt Regency

As the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa celebrates its 45th anniversary, the oceanfront resort is entering a new era “rooted in sustainability, cultural connection, and regenerative hospitality,” according to an announcement.

“Long known for its sweeping ocean views and rich cultural programming, the resort is now deepening its commitment to mālama ʻāina (care for the land) through a series of impactful new initiatives led by its dedicated landscape manager Jason ‘JD’ Dennis,” the announcement says. “From transitioning to natural pest management to expanding on-site food production, the resort is restoring balance to its ecosystem while offering guests meaningful opportunities to learn, explore, and connect.”

A Shift to Regenerative Landscaping

The resort says that, over the past year, the resort’s landscaping team has implemented a shift toward regenerative landscaping, including natural pest control methods and the use of BioComplete™ Soil Amendments. This has led to earning a “Gold Certification for Reef Friendly Landscaping” from the Maui Nui Resource Council.

“By producing their own compost and liquid inoculants, the team restores vital microbes in the soil, enhances nutrient cycling, and reduces runoff, which protects Maui’s coral reefs from harmful pollutants. These practices reduce the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides while fostering healthy, vibrant landscapes.”

The resort has also installed a pollinator garden featuring native Hawaiian plants and integrated canoe plants into the grounds to support biodiversity. The gardens cultivate ingredients such as lemongrass, rosemary, onions and chilis on-site. These are used as ingredients in resort dishes and employee meals.

Landscape Manager Jason “JD” Dennis shows an employee a garden at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. PC: Hyatt Regency

“Together, these initiatives reflect Hyatt Regency Maui’s ongoing commitment to sustainable land stewardship and reef conservation,” the announcement says.

It also announced a guest activity called “the Palace Genki Toss,” an interactive event that allows visitors to support marine ecosystems by creating and tossing Genki Balls, which are natural “mud balls” made from clay, minerals and beneficial microbes, into the ocean.

“The genki balls help purify the water, promote coral reef health, and reduce harmful algae,” the announcement says. “Guests also have the chance to look through microscopes to get a closer look at the microbes.”

The activity is led by the resort’s landscape manager. The genki toss is available by request for groups starting at $300 for up to 50 guests.

There’s also a guided Hawaiian plant tour, held every Wednesday morning that brings guests through the resort’s “thoughtfully cultivated landscape, exploring native plants once brought to the islands by Polynesian voyagers.”

“Along the way, guests learn about the traditional ahupuaʻa land system, the cultural relevance of each plant, and the resort’s ongoing efforts to care for the land through sustainable planting, harvesting, and pesticide-free practices,” the announcement says.