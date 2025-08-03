Construction Industry of Maui announces 3rd annual golf tournament

CIM 2024 Golf Tournament Fundraiser. (Courtesy: CIM)

The Construction Industry of Maui will host its third annual golf tournament on Saturday, Sept. 27 at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course, with proceeds supporting construction vocational programs for high school students in Maui County. Last year, CIM raised $65,000.

The event is sponsored by Pace Supply Corp. and will feature a four-person best ball scramble format with a two-putt maximum per hole. Check-in begins at 7 a.m., followed by an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Tournament contests include a $10,000 cash prize, longest drive (men and women), closest to the pin and best-dressed team.

“Proceeds from this year’s event will continue to support Maui County high school students as they explore a wide range of trade professions and discover career paths that reflect their strengths, values and future aspirations, including the goal of achieving a sustainable lifestyle in Hawaiʻi,” said Jennifer Girard, treasurer of the Construction Industry of Maui and office manager of Swinerton. “Given the decline in individuals entering the trades, this program highlights the benefits of completing a one- to two-year training path that can lead to stable, lucrative, and personally fulfilling careers in the construction industry.”

Sponsorship and tee packages are still available. Tickets for the awards luncheon are $50 and can be purchased separately. The organization is also accepting swag bag donations in quantities of 165. To contribute items, contact Jennifer Girard at 808-295-2174.













