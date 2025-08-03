Maui Charity Walk raises record-breaking $1.7 million for local nonprofits
The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association honored the generosity of the island’s visitor industry and community Friday at a special reception breakfast held at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa. The event celebrated the 46th Annual Maui County Charity Walk, where a record-breaking total of $1,758,242.31 was distributed to 76 nonprofit organizations.
This year’s fundraising marked a significant milestone, with a 13.5% increase in donations compared to 2024. For the 15th consecutive year, Maui led all other Hawaiian islands in per capita fundraising. Statewide, the Visitor Industry Charity Walk, with events on Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu, and Maui, raised over $2 million.
Honoring Top Fundraisers and Participants
Charity Walk Co-Chairs Selawe Tau, manager of Westin Maui Resort & Spa, and Eric Duff, general manager of Hyatt Vacations Club at Kāʻanapali, presented Silver Slipper Awards to the top teams in several categories. The second- and third-place organizations in each category also received plaques.
Top Fundraisers – Business
- 1st Place: VIP Foodservice ($22,276)
- 2nd Place: Maui Linen Supply ($5,129)
- 3rd Place: Pural Water Specialty Company ($2,600)
Top Fundraisers – Property
- 1st Place: Westin Maui Resort & Spa ($52,907)
- 2nd Place: Grand Wailea ($47,490)
- 3rd Place: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort ($41,346)
Top Fundraisers – Nonprofit
- 1st Place: Maui Humane Society ($354,237)
- 2nd Place: Hale Makua ($125,967)
- 3rd Place: Hale Kau Kau ($125,587)
Special Awards
- Best Decorated Booth: Fairmont Kea Lani
- Best Aid Station: VIP Foodservice
Mayor Richard Bissen attended the breakfast, expressing his gratitude to the visitor industry for its high level of participation and noting Maui’s continued leadership in the annual fundraising effort. Maui County Council Member Tom Cook was also in attendance.
“We are extremely proud of the effort the visitor industry has once again made in support of our community,” Tau said. “The record 1,900 participants and volunteers is a testament to their dedication, and the funds raised this year will be invaluable in moving our island forward.”
Eric Duff echoed the sentiment, praising the island’s spirit of aloha. “Witnessing our community raise $1,771,390 and come together at the Appreciation Breakfast — with businesses, hotels, and nonprofits all united in purpose — was a moving reminder of the island’s aloha spirit. It’s what makes Maui so special.”
(The difference in amount of funds distributed to nonprofits and the total amount amount raised and mentioned by Duff is accounted for because some of the funding was used for processing fees and other administrative expenses, officials said.)
The next Maui Charity Walk is scheduled for May 9, 2026. The community can sign up to participate starting in October by visiting the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association website at mauihla.org.