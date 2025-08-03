Maui Charity Walk raises record-breaking $1.7 million for local nonprofits

Maui County Charity Walk Co-Chair Eric Duff, general manager of the Hyatt Vacation Club at Kāʻanapali Beach, (left) presents a Silver Slipper Award to Josh Hargrove, general manager of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, with Co-Chair Selawe Tau, hotel manager of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, at a recent awards event. PC: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association honored the generosity of the island’s visitor industry and community Friday at a special reception breakfast held at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa. The event celebrated the 46th Annual Maui County Charity Walk, where a record-breaking total of $1,758,242.31 was distributed to 76 nonprofit organizations.

This year’s fundraising marked a significant milestone, with a 13.5% increase in donations compared to 2024. For the 15th consecutive year, Maui led all other Hawaiian islands in per capita fundraising. Statewide, the Visitor Industry Charity Walk, with events on Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu, and Maui, raised over $2 million.

Maui Charity Walk drone image over War Memorial complex. Courtesy: (May 2023)

Honoring Top Fundraisers and Participants

Charity Walk Co-Chairs Selawe Tau, manager of Westin Maui Resort & Spa, and Eric Duff, general manager of Hyatt Vacations Club at Kāʻanapali, presented Silver Slipper Awards to the top teams in several categories. The second- and third-place organizations in each category also received plaques.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Top Fundraisers – Business

1st Place: VIP Foodservice ($22,276)

VIP Foodservice ($22,276) 2nd Place: Maui Linen Supply ($5,129)

Maui Linen Supply ($5,129) 3rd Place: Pural Water Specialty Company ($2,600)

Top Fundraisers – Property

1st Place: Westin Maui Resort & Spa ($52,907)

Westin Maui Resort & Spa ($52,907) 2nd Place: Grand Wailea ($47,490)

Grand Wailea ($47,490) 3rd Place: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort ($41,346)

Top Fundraisers – Nonprofit

1st Place: Maui Humane Society ($354,237)

Maui Humane Society ($354,237) 2nd Place: Hale Makua ($125,967)

Hale Makua ($125,967) 3rd Place: Hale Kau Kau ($125,587)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Special Awards

Best Decorated Booth: Fairmont Kea Lani

Fairmont Kea Lani Best Aid Station: VIP Foodservice

Celebrating Charity Walk awards are (left to right) Naomi Cooper, deputy director of Maui Hotel & Lodging Association; Charity Walk Co-Chair Eric Duff, general manager of the Hyatt Vacation Club at Kāʻanapali Beach; Maui County Council Member Tom Cook; Slipper Award Winners on behalf of Maui Humane Society; Slipper Award Winners on behalf of Fairmont Kea Lani; Slipper Award, winners on behalf of VIP Foodservice; Mayor Richard Bissen; John Pele, executive director of Hotel & Lodging Association, Co-Chair Selawe Tau, hotel manager of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa; and Josh Hargrove, general manager of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa. PC: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Mayor Richard Bissen attended the breakfast, expressing his gratitude to the visitor industry for its high level of participation and noting Maui’s continued leadership in the annual fundraising effort. Maui County Council Member Tom Cook was also in attendance.

“We are extremely proud of the effort the visitor industry has once again made in support of our community,” Tau said. “The record 1,900 participants and volunteers is a testament to their dedication, and the funds raised this year will be invaluable in moving our island forward.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Eric Duff echoed the sentiment, praising the island’s spirit of aloha. “Witnessing our community raise $1,771,390 and come together at the Appreciation Breakfast — with businesses, hotels, and nonprofits all united in purpose — was a moving reminder of the island’s aloha spirit. It’s what makes Maui so special.”

(The difference in amount of funds distributed to nonprofits and the total amount amount raised and mentioned by Duff is accounted for because some of the funding was used for processing fees and other administrative expenses, officials said.)

The next Maui Charity Walk is scheduled for May 9, 2026. The community can sign up to participate starting in October by visiting the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association website at mauihla.org.