Free, family-friendly event to celebrate Hawaiian games and native species through art on Aug. 10

Flyer courtesy.

The family-friendly event Lau Ke Aloha: Hawaiian Games & Kinolau Native Species Art Creation Day will return on Sunday, Aug. 10 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s Hale Pili.

Presented by Aloha Mākena Foundation, Lau Ke Aloha’s complimentary community gatherings provide a unique opportunity for Maui residents to enjoy and become pili (connect with) Hawaiian games and native species through creating works of art under the guidance of local artists.

This particular gathering emphasizes connection through play and creativity, beginning with pāʻani Hawaiʻi (traditional Hawaiian games). These games encourage alternative approaches to problem solving, promoting boldness, risk-taking, a growth mindset and healthy relationship building.

“Through Lau Ke Aloha events, we strive to nurture island consciousness and begin introducing a sense of reciprocity with the ecosystem. Through art, we express the respect and aloha inherent in recognizing native species as family,” said Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s Community Engagement Director Leahi Hall. “Kinolau (multiple forms, bodies) reminds us that we belong to our ecosystem as kin, that my kino (body) is not separate from the kino of the native species. Lau Ke Aloha focuses on art’s ability to inspire deeper connections to our ecosystems, to look a little closer at our native species patterns and colors, and to ultimately create pieces that reflect our shared well-being with ʻāina.”

All artworks created at the event will have the opportunity to be showcased online and displayed at Mākena’s upcoming Ulu Mai he Wai Watershed Community Golf Event on Aug. 24, benefitting Mālama Kahālāwai and Uhiwai o Haleakalā. Additionally, Mākena Golf & Beach Club will donate $5 to each of the organizations for every artwork submitted with a goal of 300 submissions.

Participants unable to attend can still engage through online video tutorials and submit artwork through the website by Aug. 20, 2025.

For event details and registration, tutorials and submission guidelines, visit www.makenainfo.com/laukealoha.