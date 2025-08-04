Happening today: Wildfire Risk Reduction Project starts in Ukumehame

Ukumehame/Olowalu area of West Maui. PC: (3.26.24) by Wendy Osher

Work begins today on the Wildfire Risk Reduction Project to remove hazardous wildfire fuel along approximately 42 acres of County property off Honoapiʻilani Highway in Ukumehame, according to the County’s Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

County staff and contractors will establish a defensible wildfire space by hand and with heavy equipment by clearing brush, mulching vegetation and removing flammable fuels, 50-gallon drums and large tanks with unknown substances, 160 abandoned vehicles, car batteries and other wildfire hazards near mile marker 13.5. The area has experienced 12 fire incidents in the past two years, according to the Maui Fire Department.

The Wildfire Risk Reduction Project, which is anticipated to last between 45 to 75 days, is critical to mitigating significant wildfire risks that directly threaten lives, property, and essential infrastructure in the region, MEMA said.

Additionally, this project plays a vital role in reducing fire risk along the Honoapiʻilani Highway corridor, which serves as the primary route for ingress and egress to and from Lahaina.

For general information on MEMA, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.