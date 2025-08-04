Hawaiʻi to mark 80th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing with ceremony and call for peace

A person stands in front of the cenotaph at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan. (Credit: Wirestock via Envato Elements)

Aug. 6, 2025, marks the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima—a pivotal and tragic moment in world history that continues to echo across generations.

On Aug. 6, 1945, at 8:15 a.m., the city of Hiroshima was devastated by the first-ever use of an atomic bomb in warfare. By the end of that year, more than 140,000 people had perished, and the event left an enduring scar on the global conscience.

To honor this solemn anniversary, cultural and community leaders, government officials and peace advocates will gather on Monday, Aug. 5, at 12:30 p.m. at the Torii at Mōʻiliʻili Triangle Park in Honolulu, Oʻahu.

The program will include remarks by Gov. Josh Green, M.D., Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s representative and Consul General Yoshinori Kodama of Japan.

Dr. Nobuyuki Miki of Kuakini Medical Center will offer remarks on the experiences of hibakusha currently living in Hawai‘i.

At 1:15 p.m., there will be a solemn bell-ringing which will mark 8:15 a.m., Aug. 6 in Hiroshima, the exact time of the 1945 bombing. All attendees will then be invited to offer incense to reflect and pay their respects in a spirit of peace and remembrance. Light refreshments will be served.

“This anniversary is not only a remembrance of those who perished,” said Brian Taniguchi, president of the United Japanese Society of Hawaiʻi, a sponsor of the Aug. 5 event, “but also a reaffirmation of our shared commitment to peace and a world free of nuclear weapons.”

For more information, contact Brian Taniguchi at 808-291-7106.