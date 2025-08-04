Hilton Hawaiian Village and Koholā Brewery host Aloha For Maui Beer Dinner in support of Lahaina wildfire recovery

Mary Anderson, owner/president of Koholā Brewery, at the craft brewery’s Wailea Village location. The new taproom and restaurant opened last year, nearly a year after its West Maui Center location was destroyed in the Aug. 8-9, 2023 Lahaina wildfire. PC: Brian Perry

Hilton Hawaiian Village hosts the final installment of its Waikīkī Beer Dinner Series, the Aloha For Maui Beer Dinner, taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Tropics Bar & Grill.

The evening will feature a specially-curated, multi-course dinner, each dish paired with craft selections from Koholā Brewery, including the debut of a new collaboration beer created exclusively for the resort. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Maui United Way in support of Lahaina wildfire recovery.

“We are honored to collaborate with Koholā Brewery and Maui United Way for this special event,” said Debi Bishop, managing director of Hilton Hawaiian Village. “The Aloha For Maui Beer Dinner is not only a celebration of craft beer and community, but also a way to give back and support our Maui ʻohana as they continue to rebuild.”

The evening will feature a multi-course dinner paired with a lineup of Koholā beers, including the official release of Hilton Hawaiian Village’s Rainbow Pale Ale, which will also be available on tap at Tropics Bar & Grill and Tapa Bar following the event. Hilton’s Chef Joseph “JJ” Reinhart will craft a delectable Cajun-inspired menu, showcasing signature seafood dishes from New Orleans with an island twist—all paired perfectly with Koholā brews:

First Course

Huli Chicken Gumbo

Portuguese sausage, okra, Ewa sweet onion, black roux

Second Course

Cornmeal Crusted Hawaiian Catch Po Boy

Creole mustard, Kamuela tomatoes, butter lettuce, giardiniera, spicy remoulade

Third Course

Hawaiian-Cajun Seafood Boil

Kauaʻi prawns, crawfish, market catch, Kahuku sweet corn, keiki potatoes, Cajun boil broth, French bread

Family Style Side Dish

Red beans and rice

Fourth Course

Beignets

Beer parings for each course will be announced soon on www.WaikikiBeerEvents.com.

Koholā Brewery, once a cornerstone of Lahaina’s local beer scene, lost its taproom and production facility in the August 2023 wildfires. Now operating in Wailea and newly expanded through the acquisition of Mahalo Aleworks, the brewery is rebuilding with a focus on community, craft, and resilience.

As part of this partnership, Hilton Hawaiian Village will not only contribute proceeds from the dinner to recovery efforts but also commit to donating $1 from every glass of Rainbow Pale Ale to Maui United Way for every beer purchased at Tropics Bar & Grill, Tapa Bar, and Hau Tree Bar through Aug. 15, 2026.

“Koholā has always been about community. Rebuilding after the fires wasn’t just about beer—it was about bringing people back together, stronger than before,” said Mary Anderson, owner of Koholā Brewery, who also serves on the board of Maui United Way.

Since the 2023 wildfires, Maui United Way has provided more than $12.9 million in relief, including $7.8 million in direct aid to nearly 8,000 individuals and $5.1 million to support fire-focused nonprofits. Recovery efforts have included emergency food and shelter, mental health services, and long-term housing support for displaced families.

The Waikīkī Beer Dinner Series is priced at $95 per person, plus tax and tip. All attendees will receive complimentary self-parking. Door prizes will also be given out throughout the evening. Seating is limited and reservations are highly recommended.

For more information or reservations, visit www.WaikikiBeerEvents.com or call 808-941-5828.