Larry Libres Fishing & Diving tournament results















Mecho Boco ended Fernando Pagampao’s chance of becoming the second two-time Tako winner in the 37 years of the Larry Libes Fishing & Diving Tournament Saturday, at Kanahā Beach Park.

There were 198 tako divers and 195 oama fishermen who took part in the 37th edition of the Larry Libres Fishing & Diving Tournament, named after the late former Pāʻia School principal and active diver who’s idea for the tournament in 1988 has continued despite his death while diving Kanahā in 1989.

Pagampao, whose three-pound one ounce octopus was the biggest in the tako-starved tournament in 2018, weighed a four-pound 12 ounce tako, one-hour after the 8 a.m. shotgun start. Just 12 minutes later, Boco’s four-pound 15 ounce tako hit the hanging scale.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Boco looked noticeably tired after coming in. He also weighed two more tako that were nearly three pounds each.

Swimming against the current with an added 10 pounds forced him to swim to the beach and walk back to the contest site. “I usually swim back, but with the current and wind, I just came in at the beach,” Boco said.

Boco wouldn’t share the location of his prized catch. He just pointed to the ocean, and said “ A secret spot.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Boco hadn’t gone diving since the tsunami waves moved some sand into the park. ”It was a little murky, but it was cleaning up on the outside,” he said. “It felt good to win, I’ve been trying for a while.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pagampao, a retired Department of Land and Natural Resources employee, said, “it was ugly like this, the last time I won. It was a litte dirty so I came back in.”

Pagmapo’s tako was the second of 62 to be weighed. “I got it out by the lifeguard shack about 125 yards out,” he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Jules Ino, who won the initial contest in 1988 and then again in 1992 is still the only two-time winner.

Corey Kaneda, of Wailuku, won the oama 13 and over division while Princeton Aboy, 4, of Kahului, took the 12 and under oama divison.

Larry Libres Results

Tako

Melcho Boco, Kahului-4 pounds, 15 ounces Fernendo Pagampao, Wailuku-four pounds, 12 ounces Steven Ikehara, Wailuku-four pounds, 6 ounces. Eugene Vierra, Makawao-four pounds Nick Kaaaihili, Kula-three pounds, 15 ounces. Clayton Hema, Kahului-three pounds, 9 ounces. Isaiah Cravalho, Pukalani-three pounds, 7 ounces. Kaipo Acain, Wailuku-three pounds, 5 ounces. Darell Naeole, Wailuku-three pounds, 4 ounces. Tyler Okimoto, Lahaina, 3 pounds, 3 ounces. Shiloh Sim, Kīhei, 3 pounds, 1 ounce.

Oama 13 and over

Cory Kaneda, Wailuku 12 centimeters Hayley Honda, Wailuku, 11 centimeters. Tiare Aruda, Wailuku, 11 centimeters Trayson Manuel, Kahului, 11 centimeters Dayna Taketa, Kahului, 10.9 centimeters

Oama 12 and under