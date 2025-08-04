Records Section Temporary Closure

Maui Police Department, Wailuku Station. PC: Wendy Osher

The Records Section and Records Window of the Maui Police Department will be closed to the public for all transactions and telephone inquiries between Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, and Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

The public may direct inquiries via email at: at mpd.records@mpd.net, firearms@mpd.net, or through the Gov QA portal on mauipolice.com.

Public services will resume on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, at 8 a.m., and firearm services will restart that same day at 9 a.m.

The department appreciates the community’s patience and understanding during this brief closure.