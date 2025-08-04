The Westin Maui unveils elevated guest journey at Hōkūpaʻa Tower



















The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali has unveiled an elevated guest experience for its signature Hōkūpaʻa Tower. From a fully privatized arrival and check-in at The Lānai to a suite of new amenities, Hōkūpaʻa guests now enjoy a seamless transition into a stay defined by personalized service and holistic wellness.

Upon arrival, Hōkūpaʻa Tower guests receive a traditional welcome with a floral or kukui nut lei. Lobby ambassadors then personally escort Hōkūpaʻa guests to The Lānai, the private lounge and refined retreat, for a brief tour of the resort grounds and introduction to the property.

Check-in takes place in The Lānai which boasts a serene setting with sweeping ocean views. Guests are welcomed with a celebratory beverage and a Lānai staff member then offers a curated introduction to lounge amenities, including complimentary breakfast, pūpū, craft cocktails and daily cultural programming.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If rooms are not immediately available, guests may relax in The Lānai with a cocktail or light lunch near the infinity pools.

Additional Hōkūpaʻa perks now include seamless access to the Heavenly Spa lanai and its serene pool area for guests over the age of 18. New plush pool towels are also now available in-room for added convenience, and towel cards are no longer required—guests can simply show their Hōkūpaʻa wristbands at the towel hut. Guests also receive upgraded amenities such as steamers, hairdryers, and custom Hōkūpa‘a water bottles for refilling at various stations around the property as a take home gift from the resort.

Guests can take part in daily activities such as traditional lei making, ulana niu (coconut weaving), and Mōʻōlelo Lahaina—a talk-story session honoring the town’s rich history. Evenings at The Lānai feature karaoke, a cherished island pastime introduced through Hawaiʻi’s Japanese communities and loved across generations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This is the Hōkūpaʻa experience as it was always intended—personal, elevated, and yet profoundly rooted in the place and culture of Maui,” said Josh Hargrove, general manager, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali. “Our team has worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life, and we look forward to welcoming guests to this world-class experience. We are proud to offer the only luxury experience on Kāʻanapali Beach, America’s top-rated beach.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For a limited time, travelers can experience these enhancements with the Rediscover Hōkūpaʻa package featuring up to 35% off room rates for Marriot Bonvoy members and up to 30% off for non-members. A $100 daily resort credit can also be used at all outlets and areas of the resort. The discount applies for both guestrooms and suites and is available to book now at this link, with stay dates available through summer 2026.

These refinements fulfill the vision first set in motion with Hōkūpaʻa’s multi-million-dollar renovation completed in 2020, which introduced 217 reimagined, spacious guest rooms and suites with dual vanities and stunning ocean views, and created the brand new lounge space, The Lānai.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit www.westinmaui.com.