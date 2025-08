HTA seeks input from Maui, Molokaʻi communities on long-term tourism strategy

Visitor education signage at Kahului Airport on Maui. PC: Hawai‘i Tourism Authority

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is inviting residents of Maui and Molokaʻi to participate in upcoming virtual meetings aimed at shaping island-wide tourism plans for the future.

The meetings will focus on HTA’s multi-year “Strategic Plan and Destination Management Action Plans,” which guide the agency’s long-term vision, goals and responsibilities for managing tourism statewide.

Virtual meeting details are as follows:

Maui Virtual Community Meeting : Monday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. RSVP deadline : Wednesday, Aug. 6. RSVP here.

: Monday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. : Wednesday, Aug. 6. RSVP here. Moloka‘i Virtual Community Meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. RSVP deadline: Thursday, Aug. 7. RSVP here.

Zoom links will be emailed to participants after the RSVP deadline. For questions or additional information, contact Mary Lee, executive director of PPRC, at marylee@pprchawaii.org.