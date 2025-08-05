Maui Surf Forecast for August 06, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|North winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:02 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf will remain above average along south facing shores through the weekend into early next week as a series of south swells filter across the area. Surf heights will exceed High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria by Friday and hold steady through the weekend.
A moderate, medium period east swell moving in from what was once Tropical Cyclone Gil, in tandem with short period trade wind wave chop, will bring above average surf to east-facing shores through Wednesday, peaking near HSA levels tonight. Surf will gradually decline into the weekend as this swell fades.
A series of small, medium to long period northwest swells will keep surf along north facing shores from going completely flat over the next couple of days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
