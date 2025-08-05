Maui Surf Forecast for August 06, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 3-5 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 6-8 5-7 4-6 4-6 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:36 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:35 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds North winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 06:12 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:01 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will remain above average along south facing shores through the weekend into early next week as a series of south swells filter across the area. Surf heights will exceed High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria by Friday and hold steady through the weekend.

A moderate, medium period east swell moving in from what was once Tropical Cyclone Gil, in tandem with short period trade wind wave chop, will bring above average surf to east-facing shores through Wednesday, peaking near HSA levels tonight. Surf will gradually decline into the weekend as this swell fades.

A series of small, medium to long period northwest swells will keep surf along north facing shores from going completely flat over the next couple of days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.