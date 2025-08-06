HIDOE names new deputy superintendent for operations, assistant superintendent

Pictured (L-R): Jesse Souki and Sean Tajima. (Courtesy: HIDOE)

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education has appointed two senior leaders to strengthen operations and student services across the public school system.

Jesse Souki has been appointed deputy superintendent for operations, a senior leadership role that oversees major infrastructure, facilities and support services. Souki brings two decades of leadership experience across public agencies and institutions, including as executive director and CEO of the Hawai‘i Community Development Authority, first deputy director of the Department of Land and Natural Resources and director of the state Office of Planning. Currently, he is associate general counsel at the University of Hawai‘i system, where he advises on complex land use, real property and governance issues.

“Jesse is a deeply experienced and thoughtful leader who understands how to get things done across state systems,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “We are extremely fortunate to have him step into this role. His background in legal strategy, land development and public infrastructure is exactly what we need as we continue to modernize and strengthen our operations statewide.”

Souki’s appointment fills the vacancy left by former Deputy Superintendent Dean Uchida, who passed away unexpectedly in April.

Sean Tajima has been named interim assistant superintendent for the newly established Office of Campus Operations and Support, created by the Legislature with Gov. Josh Green’s support this year to focus on essential campus services and student-facing supports. In this role, Tajima will oversee Safety, Security and Emergency Preparedness; School Food Services; and Student Transportation Services.

Tajima has served as complex area superintendent for schools under the Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area since 2018. He began his career with HIDOE as a special education teacher at Nānākuli High & Intermediate and has held principalships at Niu Valley Middle, Pauoa Elementary and Makakilo Elementary.

“Sean is a steady and experienced leader who has earned trust at every level of our system,” Hayashi said. “He brings a clear understanding of what schools and students need, and I know he’ll lead this new office with integrity and purpose.”

Tajima will begin his new role on Aug. 13, and Souki will begin on Sept. 3.