Maui Nui Golf Club honors Lahaina with donation-based green fees on Aug. 8

Maui Nui Golf Club will commemorate the second anniversary of the 2023 Maui wildfires with donation-based tee times after 2 p.m. on Aug. 8. (Courtesy: Maui Nui Golf Club)

On Aug. 8, 2025, Maui Nui Golf Club will commemorate the second anniversary of the Maui wildfires with donation-based green fees, including cart, for all tee times after 2 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Lahaina Junior Golf Association.

“This is about more than just a round of golf,” said Tim Lamb, director of golf at Maui Nui Golf Club in Kīhei. “It’s about recognizing what Lahaina has been through, standing with them and investing in the future of their keiki through sport and opportunity.”

All are invited to play, whether longtime members or first-time visitors. Players are encouraged to donate generously in exchange for their round. Their contributions will help fund junior golf programs and resources in West Maui.

“These funds will help us continue to provide structure, mentorship and a sense of normalcy for kids still rebuilding,” said Joel Navarro, board president of the Lahaina Junior Golf Association. “Golf teaches more than a game—it teaches resilience, and that’s what this community embodies.”

Tee times after 2 p.m. on Aug. 8 can be booked online or by calling Maui Nui Golf Club. Donations will be accepted at check-in.

More information is available at www.mauinuigolfclub.com or on Instagram @mauinuigolfclub.