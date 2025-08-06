Rebuilding progress: 90 Lahaina homeowners complete no-cost property surveys

A completed property survey is required to begin the rebuilding process. Funds for surveys are still available for homes in Lahaina and Kula that were owner-occupied before the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. PC: Hawaiʻi Community Lending

Through the Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program funded by the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF), 90 homeowners in Lahaina and Kula have been able to complete property surveys at no cost. By the end of this month, another 66 surveys will be completed. That means 156 homeowners can now apply for permits to begin their rebuilds—with funds still available for another 544 applicants.

The progress comes as the two year mark nears since the devastating Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires.

At every step of the way, these families have the help and guidance of Hawai‘i Community Lending (HCL), a nonprofit mortgage lender, designated by HCF to administer the program.

This initiative is the first of its kind in the nation, and HCL has retained a survey advisor out of California who is developing a playbook based on results. The playbook will focus on how to establish similar types of programs in disaster areas nationwide to help speed up the redrawing of property boundaries so families can get to construction faster.

To receive a no-cost property survey, enroll in the Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program at www.HawaiiCommunityLending.com/MauiRelief/ PC: Hawaiʻi Community Lending

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are honored to work with families on their journey back home,” said Jeff Gilbreath, HCL executive director. “We understand the hardship and emotion that is tied up in this process, especially since many of our HCL team in Lahaina have lost homes themselves. Our staff are ‘navigation specialists,’ because they are here for the purpose of guiding families and using every possible tool to help them rebuild.”

Gilbreath encourages homeowners to enroll immediately in the Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program. “We are getting the word out that families do not have to pay for a property survey—HCL will shoulder that cost,” he said. “We want people to know that there is hope; that more funds are available to complete these surveys, so our Lahaina families can begin to rebuild and get back to the land.”

Hawai‘i Community Lending, the state’s premier nonprofit mortgage lender, is administering the no-cost property survey program. Enroll at www.HawaiiCommunityLending.com/MauiRelief/. PC: Hawaiʻi Community Lending

Property owners who occupied their homes in Lahaina and Kula before the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires are eligible to enroll. HCL still has funds to assist an additional 544 homeowners, either through reimbursement or to complete their survey with HCL paying the costs.

The next steps for families who have completed a property survey is to choose house plans and a contractor, obtain their permits, and secure funding for any gaps. Once those steps are completed, they can start on construction.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Gilbreath said homeowners have options on how to rebuild. The limitations of what they can build in terms of size depends on which funding sources, such as grants, they use to pay for construction. HCL’s navigation specialists can guide homeowners through the many resources and funds available—but it all starts with getting an accurate property survey.

Hawai’i Community Lending’s staff are navigation specialists from Lahaina, based in Lahaina, Contact a HCL navigation specialist and enroll at www.HawaiiCommunityLending.com/MauiRelief/. PC: Hawaiʻi Community Lending

“This is such an important step in rebuilding, and we want to be sure the awareness is there for all Lahaina families: the no-cost property survey program is open, active and ready to serve those who need it,” said Maria Linz, HCL program manager and Lahaina resident. “With so many expenses piling up, this is one expense that homeowners don’t have to bear.”

Funding for no-cost property surveys was received in October 2024 through a $3-million grant to HCL from the Maui Strong Fund of HCF. Since then, HCL has met with subject matter experts to establish the program, address potential risks and barriers, and contracted with three firms that are completing surveys for families.

“Lahaina and Kula families have carried unimaginable burdens since the fires and we hope this program helps offer some relief,” said Keanu Lau Hee, Senior Director of the Maui Recovery Effort at the Hawaii Community Foundation. “We are humbled to support efforts that remove financial barriers and help families take meaningful steps toward rebuilding their homes, their lives, and their futures. We are deeply grateful to the donors of the Maui Strong Fund and the dedicated partners who are walking alongside these families every step of the way.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We mahalo our partners for their support and their commitment to these families,” Gilbreath said. “It’s essential that we work together toward a common goal of preventing the devastating displacement of our local and Native Hawaiian people from Maui and the islands.”

As a trusted financial community partner, HCL was created to fund the affordable housing ecosystem from homebuyer to homebuilder to homeowner. Working to help solve the statewide housing crisis, HCL offers products and services for local families and native Hawaiians to build, buy and save homes from foreclosure.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To receive a no-cost property survey, enroll in the Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program at www.HawaiiCommunityLending.com/MauiRelief/.