Aulani Kealoha named director of leisure sales at Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Aulani Kealoha headshot. (Courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua)

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua has appointed Aulani Kealoha as its new director of leisure sales. Kealoha brings more than 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality and a passion for sharing Hawaiian culture.

She previously held leadership positions at multiple high-end resorts, including 1 Hotels Hanalei Bay, Fairmont Hawaiʻi and Four Seasons Hualālai. In her past roles, she delivered on revenue growth, cultivated client relationships and led innovative sales initiatives.

A former professional hula dancer, Kealoha also brings a unique blend of authenticity and aloha-driven leadership to the role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aulani to our ʻohana,” said Jon Gersonde, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “Her passion, creativity and deep understanding of Hawai‘i’s values are perfectly aligned with our vision of excellence and heartfelt hospitality.”

In her new role, Kealoha will lead the resort’s leisure sales strategy, foster key partnerships and contribute to the continued legacy of luxury service and authentic Hawaiian hospitality at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

To learn more about the resort and the newest offerings, visit ritzcarlton.com/maui.