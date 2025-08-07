General contractor, Swinerton Builders opens new permanent office on Maui

Swinerton Builders team members attend a grand opening event for the new Wailuku office. (Courtesy: Swinerton)

Swinerton Builders, ranked as Hawaiʻi’s fifth largest general contractor in 2024 by Pacific Business News, has opened a new permanent office in Wailuku, Maui, at 771 Alua St.

“Swinerton has a long history of building on Maui dating back to the 1960s,” said Vice President and Hawaiʻi Division Manager Aaron Yamasaki. “Our goal is to continue positively contributing to the Maui community, and by establishing a permanent Maui office, we can better support our clients and our team in delivering general contracting and construction services within the aviation, hospitality, industrial, retail and luxury retail markets.”

Leading the Maui office is Swinerton Project Executive David Sundberg, with over 25 years of industry experience. According to a Swinerton Builders announcement, Sundberg has built strong, lasting partnerships with clients and trade partners, delivering outstanding projects nationwide since joining the company in 2022.

Sundberg began his career in the field and progressed through administrative and leadership roles, developing an expertise in team and project management. His hands-on experience, coupled with his strategic vision, ensures that “every project not only meets but exceeds client expectations,” the company said.

“I’ve spent over a decade working on projects throughout Maui, and it’s been incredibly rewarding to develop a local team,” Sundberg said. “Our new office enhances our ability to serve the community by providing local resources and expertise tailored to Maui’s specific needs.”

Swinerton office spaces seen at its new location in Wailuku, Maui. (Courtesy: Swinerton)

Pictured is the staircase leading up to the mezzanine in Swinerton’s new Wailuku office. (Courtesy: Swinerton)

At the heart of the 6,250-square-foot office space is a stunning mass timber mezzanine, designed and fabricated by Timberlab, a Swinerton adjacent firm. This centerpiece anchors the warehouse and workspace, which supports a team of 12.

Swinerton’s recent work includes renovations at the Royal Lahaina Resort, upgrades at Kahului Airport for Hawaiian Airlines, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines and improvements at luxury retail spaces like Bucherer at Whalers Village.

The company said its Hawaiʻi operations emphasize long-term relationships with clients and partners, balancing large-scale developments with smaller community-focused projects.

More information is available at Swinerton.com.