Maui Surf Forecast for August 08, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|South Facing
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|7-10
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:00 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new long-period south-southwest swell continues to fill in this evening and is expected to peak on Friday. Forerunners from a much larger south-southwest swell should gradually fill in Friday and peak on Saturday near High Surf Warning thresholds. This swell should gradually fade Sunday into the first half of next week.
Moderate to locally strong trades will continue to produce rough and choppy surf the next few days along east facing shores. Some mid-period east swell is possible from Tropical Storm Henriette this weekend which could produce some moderate surf.
West Pacific typhoon activity over the past week will continue to produce small swells from the west-northwest to northwest through early next week for exposed north facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com